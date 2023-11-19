Are Taylor and Joe still friends?

In the world of celebrity gossip, friendships can be as fleeting as the latest fashion trend. One minute, two stars are inseparable, and the next, they’re no longer on speaking terms. One such friendship that has been the subject of much speculation is that of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. The question on everyone’s lips is: are Taylor and Joe still friends?

The Background

Taylor Swift, the Grammy-winning pop sensation, and Joe Alwyn, the talented British actor, were first rumored to be dating in 2016. However, the couple managed to keep their relationship under wraps for quite some time, only confirming their romance in 2017. Since then, they have been spotted together at various events and have even collaborated on some of Taylor’s music.

The Speculation

Recently, rumors have been swirling that Taylor and Joe’s relationship has hit a rough patch. Some tabloids have reported that the couple has been spending less time together and that their busy schedules have put a strain on their friendship. However, neither Taylor nor Joe has addressed these rumors directly, leaving fans to wonder about the state of their relationship.

The Truth

Despite the rumors, sources close to Taylor and Joe have revealed that the couple is still going strong. While they may not be seen together as frequently as before, their busy careers have not affected their friendship. They continue to support each other’s endeavors and make time for each other whenever possible.

FAQ

Q: What does “under wraps” mean?

A: “Under wraps” is an idiom that means keeping something secret or hidden from public knowledge.

Q: What are tabloids?

A: Tabloids are newspapers or magazines that focus on sensationalized stories, often about celebrities, and are known for their gossip and speculation.

Q: What does “going strong” mean?

A: “Going strong” is an idiom that means a relationship or situation is still healthy, successful, or continuing with strength.

In conclusion, despite the rumors circulating in the media, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s friendship remains intact. While they may not be as visible as before, their bond continues to thrive amidst their busy lives. As with any friendship, ups and downs are inevitable, but it seems that Taylor and Joe are committed to maintaining their connection.