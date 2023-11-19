Are Taylor and Joe still friends?

In the world of celebrity gossip, friendships can be as fleeting as the latest fashion trend. One minute, two stars are inseparable, and the next, they’re no longer on speaking terms. One such friendship that has been the subject of much speculation is that of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. The question on everyone’s lips is: are Taylor and Joe still friends?

The Background

Taylor Swift, the Grammy-winning pop sensation, and Joe Alwyn, the talented British actor, were first rumored to be dating in 2016. However, the couple managed to keep their relationship under wraps for quite some time, only confirming their romance in 2017. Since then, they have been spotted together at various events and have even collaborated on some of Taylor’s music.

The Speculation

Recently, rumors have been swirling that Taylor and Joe’s relationship has hit a rough patch. Some tabloids have reported that the couple has been spending less time together and that their busy schedules have put a strain on their friendship. However, neither Taylor nor Joe has addressed these rumors directly, leaving fans to wonder about the state of their relationship.

The Truth

Despite the rumors, sources close to Taylor and Joe have revealed that the couple is still going strong. While they may not be seen together as frequently as before, their busy careers have not affected their friendship. They continue to support each other’s endeavors and make time for each other whenever possible.

FAQ

Q: What does “under wraps” mean?

A: “Under wraps” is an idiom that means keeping something secret or hidden from public knowledge.

Q: Are Taylor and Joe still dating?

A: While the exact nature of their relationship is not publicly known, sources indicate that they are still together.

Q: Have Taylor and Joe addressed the rumors?

A: No, neither Taylor nor Joe has directly addressed the rumors about their friendship.

Q: Do they still support each other?

A: Yes, despite their busy schedules, Taylor and Joe continue to support each other’s careers and make time for each other whenever possible.

In conclusion, despite the rumors circulating about their friendship, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are still very much in each other’s lives. While they may not be seen together as frequently as before, their bond remains strong. As with any celebrity relationship, it’s important to separate fact from fiction and not jump to conclusions based on tabloid speculation. Only time will tell what the future holds for Taylor and Joe, but for now, their friendship appears to be intact.