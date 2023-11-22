New Legislation Urged Amid Criticism of Tech Companies’ Content Moderation

Social media platforms are under fire once again for their handling of content related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. Users are expressing outrage at what they see as unfair content censorship, accusing tech companies of implementing opaque algorithms that shape our online experiences.

A third-party investigation commissioned Meta (formerly known as Facebook) last year found that the company had violated Palestinian human rights censoring content regarding Israel’s attacks on Gaza in 2021. Recent incidents have further highlighted issues with Meta’s algorithmic moderation, including Instagram’s automated translation feature mistakenly labeling Palestinian profiles with the word “terrorist” and WhatsApp generating illustrations of gun-wielding children in response to the word “Palestine.”

These censorship mishaps have intensified frustrations and built pressure on an already volatile situation, according to digital rights and human rights advocates. When certain viewpoints appear to be limited on platforms, it exacerbates division, tension, and worry among all sides of the conflict, creating electric and combustible environments.

The moderation failures in relation to the Israel-Palestine conflict are reigniting calls for more transparency around the algorithms used social media platforms. Efforts to address the issue legislatively have been made in the past, but with limited success. One such attempt is the Platform Accountability and Transparency Act, which would require platforms to provide explanations of their algorithmic recommendations and statistics on content moderation actions.

Experts and advocates have also recommended the creation of a government agency to audit the inner workings of social media firms, a suggestion made Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. Organizations like the Arab Center for Advancement of Social Media and the Electronic Frontier Foundation have called for platforms to cease unjustified takedowns of content and to enhance transparency regarding their policies.

The ongoing criticism of social media companies’ moderation practices extends beyond the Israel-Palestine conflict. Twitter, for example, has faced its own challenges, particularly after Elon Musk endorsed an antisemitic tweet. The platform has also been criticized for hosting anti-Islamic and antisemitic content. Studies have shown that advertisements from major companies have been placed next to extremist and hateful material on the platform.

These controversies are not without consequences. Advertisers such as Apple, IBM, and Disney have reduced or paused their spending on certain platforms, indicating potential repercussions for social media companies’ ad revenues. Experts suggest that these actions may contribute to a decline in the cultural relevance of these platforms and encourage more advertisers to follow suit.

FAQ

1. What is the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas?

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas involves political and military tensions in the region. It is characterized periodic outbreaks of violence and territorial disputes.

2. What is content censorship?

Content censorship refers to the act of regulating or restricting certain information or materials from being shared or accessed the public. It is often done social media platforms and other online platforms to enforce community guidelines or policies.

3. What are opaque algorithms?

Opaque algorithms are algorithms used social media platforms to determine which content is shown to users. They are called “opaque” because they are not transparent or easily understandable, making it difficult for users to know how their online experiences are shaped.

4. What is the Platform Accountability and Transparency Act?

The Platform Accountability and Transparency Act is a legislative effort that aims to require social media platforms to provide explanations of their algorithmic recommendations and statistics on content moderation actions. Its goal is to enhance transparency and accountability in these platforms’ operations.

5. Who is Frances Haugen?

Frances Haugen is a former Facebook employee turned whistleblower. She gained widespread attention for leaking internal documents that exposed issues and controversies within Facebook, prompting discussions about social media platforms’ impact on society.

6. What is antisemitism?

Antisemitism refers to prejudice, hatred, or discrimination against Jewish individuals or the Jewish community. It involves negative stereotypes, hostility, and harmful actions directed towards Jews based on their religious, ethnic, or cultural background.

7. What are the consequences of reduced ad spending on social media platforms?

Reduced ad spending can have significant financial implications for social media platforms, leading to a decline in their ad revenues. It can also impact the platforms’ cultural relevance and influence as advertisers choose to disassociate themselves from controversial or harmful content.