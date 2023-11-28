Are Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley friends?

In the world of professional wrestling, friendships can be a complex web of alliances and rivalries. One pair of wrestlers who have garnered significant attention in recent years is Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley. Both men have achieved great success in their careers and have crossed paths numerous times inside the squared circle. But are they friends? Let’s delve into this intriguing question.

The Background:

Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, were once part of the same faction called The Shield. Alongside Roman Reigns, they dominated the WWE landscape and became fan favorites. However, in 2019, Moxley shocked the wrestling world leaving WWE and joining All Elite Wrestling (AEW), while Rollins remained with WWE.

The Fallout:

Following Moxley’s departure, rumors circulated that there was tension between the two former Shield members. Moxley publicly criticized WWE’s creative process, which Rollins defended, leading to a perceived rift between them. However, both wrestlers have since clarified that any animosity was blown out of proportion the media.

The Friendship:

While they may not be best friends, Rollins and Moxley have expressed mutual respect for each other. In interviews, they have praised each other’s in-ring abilities and acknowledged the impact they had as a team in The Shield. They have also shared positive interactions on social media, further indicating a friendly relationship.

FAQ:

Q: What is a faction?

A: In professional wrestling, a faction is a group of wrestlers who align themselves together for a common purpose, such as dominating the competition or pursuing championships.

Q: What is AEW?

A: All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is a professional wrestling promotion founded in 2019. It has quickly gained popularity as an alternative to WWE, featuring a mix of established stars and rising talent.

In conclusion, while Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley may not be inseparable friends, they have shown respect and admiration for each other. Their history as part of The Shield and their subsequent success in different promotions have undoubtedly left a lasting bond between them. As the wrestling landscape continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see if their paths cross again in the future.