Are Selena Gomez Parents Still Together?

Are Selena Gomez’s Parents Still Together?

In the world of celebrity gossip, it’s not uncommon for fans to be curious about the personal lives of their favorite stars. One question that often arises is whether or not Selena Gomez’s parents are still together. Let’s delve into this topic and find out the truth.

Selena Gomez, the renowned American singer, actress, and producer, was born on July 22, 1992, in Grand Prairie, Texas. Her parents, Ricardo Joel Gomez and Amanda Dawn Cornett, got married when Selena was just five years old. However, their marriage didn’t last long, and they eventually divorced in 1997.

Since their divorce, Selena’s parents have led separate lives. Ricardo Joel Gomez, known as Ricardo Gomez, is of Mexican descent and has worked in the field of stage production. Amanda Dawn Cornett, now known as Mandy Teefey, is of Italian ancestry and has been involved in various ventures, including managing Selena’s career.

Despite their separation, Selena has maintained a close relationship with both of her parents. She has often expressed her love and gratitude towards them in interviews and on social media. Selena’s parents have also been supportive of her career, attending her concerts and events whenever possible.

FAQ:

Q: When did Selena Gomez’s parents get divorced?

A: Selena Gomez’s parents divorced in 1997, when she was just five years old.

Q: What are the names of Selena Gomez’s parents?

A: Selena Gomez’s father is Ricardo Joel Gomez, and her mother is Amanda Dawn Cornett, now known as Mandy Teefey.

Q: Are Selena Gomez’s parents still together?

A: No, Selena Gomez’s parents are not still together. They divorced in 1997.

In conclusion, Selena Gomez’s parents are no longer together, having divorced when she was a young child. However, despite their separation, Selena has maintained a strong bond with both of her parents, who have continued to support her throughout her successful career.