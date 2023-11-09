Are Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus friends?

In the world of Hollywood, friendships can be fleeting and ever-changing. One day, two celebrities are inseparable, and the next, they are distant acquaintances. One such friendship that has garnered attention over the years is that of Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus. These two former Disney stars have had their fair share of ups and downs, leaving fans wondering: are Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus friends?

The Rise of Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus both rose to fame through their respective Disney Channel shows, “Wizards of Waverly Place” and “Hannah Montana.” As young stars navigating the pressures of fame, they formed a bond that seemed unbreakable. They were often seen together at events, supporting each other’s projects, and even collaborating on music.

Their Friendship Takes a Turn

However, as they grew older, their lives took different paths, and their friendship began to wane. Rumors of a falling out circulated, with reports suggesting jealousy and competition as the cause. Both stars went through personal struggles and public breakups, which may have strained their relationship further.

Their Current Status

While it is unclear whether Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus are still close friends, they have shown signs of reconciliation in recent years. In 2019, Miley Cyrus dedicated a heartfelt message to Selena Gomez on her Instagram story, expressing her admiration and support. Similarly, Selena Gomez has spoken positively about Miley Cyrus in interviews, emphasizing the importance of supporting other women in the industry.

FAQ

Q: Are Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus still friends?

A: The current status of their friendship is uncertain, but they have shown signs of reconciliation and support for each other in recent years.

Q: What caused their friendship to falter?

A: Rumors suggest that jealousy and competition, along with personal struggles and public breakups, may have strained their friendship.

Q: Have they collaborated on any projects?

A: Yes, Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus have collaborated on music in the past, showcasing their friendship and shared love for music.

In conclusion, the friendship between Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus has had its fair share of ups and downs. While they may not be as close as they once were, they have shown signs of support and reconciliation in recent years. As with any friendship, it is natural for relationships to evolve and change over time, especially in the ever-changing world of Hollywood.