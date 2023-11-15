Are Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Dating?

In the world of celebrity gossip, few relationships have captured the attention of fans quite like that of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. The on-again, off-again couple has been making headlines for years, leaving fans wondering if they are currently dating or not. Let’s dive into the details and try to unravel the mystery.

Background:

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber first started dating back in 2010, when they were both teenagers. Their relationship quickly became a favorite topic for tabloids and paparazzi, as they were often seen together and openly displayed their affection for one another. However, their romance was far from smooth sailing, with numerous breakups and makeups over the years.

Their Current Status:

As of the latest reports, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are not dating. After their last breakup in 2018, both stars have moved on with their lives and pursued other relationships. Selena Gomez has been focusing on her music career and personal growth, while Justin Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin in 2019.

FAQ:

Q: Are Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber still friends?

A: While their romantic relationship may have ended, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have stated that they still care about each other and remain friends.

Q: Will they ever get back together?

A: Only time will tell. Both Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have expressed that they have grown and changed since their last breakup, so a reconciliation in the future cannot be ruled out.

Q: Why are they such a popular couple?

A: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s relationship has captivated fans due to their young age, their shared history, and their high-profile status as celebrities. Their ups and downs have made for compelling tabloid fodder.

In conclusion, while Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber may have had a tumultuous relationship in the past, they are currently not dating. However, their history together and the strong bond they share as friends continue to keep fans intrigued about the possibility of a future reunion.