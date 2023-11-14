Are Selena Gomez And Hailey Bieber Friends?

In the world of Hollywood, friendships can be a complicated web of alliances and rivalries. One such friendship that has garnered significant attention is the relationship between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber. Both women have been linked to pop sensation Justin Bieber, which has led to speculation and rumors about their friendship. So, are Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber friends? Let’s delve into the details.

The Background:

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had an on-again, off-again relationship for several years before finally calling it quits in 2018. Shortly after their breakup, Justin rekindled his romance with Hailey Baldwin, who he eventually married in 2019. Throughout this time, Selena and Hailey’s paths have crossed, leading to speculation about their relationship.

The Current Status:

While it is difficult to determine the exact nature of their friendship, it seems that Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber are not close friends. They have both made public statements indicating that they have no ill will towards each other, but they do not appear to spend much time together or engage in social activities as friends.

FAQ:

Q: Are Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber enemies?

A: There is no evidence to suggest that they are enemies. Both women have expressed respect for each other and have stated that they harbor no animosity.

Q: Do Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber hang out together?

A: Based on available information, it appears that they do not spend much time together or engage in social activities as friends.

Q: Is there any tension between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber?

A: While there have been rumors of tension between them, both women have publicly stated that they have no issues with each other.

In conclusion, while Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber may not be close friends, they have made it clear that they do not hold any animosity towards each other. Hollywood relationships can be complex, and it is important not to jump to conclusions based on rumors and speculation. Ultimately, only Selena and Hailey know the true nature of their friendship, and it is up to them to define it.