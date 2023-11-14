Are Selena Gomez And Francia Still Friends?

In the world of Hollywood, friendships can often be fleeting, with alliances shifting as quickly as the latest tabloid headlines. However, there are some friendships that withstand the test of time and remain strong, even in the face of adversity. One such friendship is that between Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa.

Selena Gomez, the renowned singer and actress, and Francia Raisa, an actress and model, have been close friends for many years. Their bond was solidified when Raisa made a life-changing decision to donate one of her kidneys to Gomez in 2017. The selfless act was necessary due to Gomez’s battle with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease.

Since the life-saving transplant, Gomez and Raisa have been vocal about their friendship and the immense gratitude they have for each other. They have often been seen together at various events and have shared heartfelt messages on social media, expressing their love and support for one another.

However, as with any friendship, rumors and speculation can sometimes cast doubt on its strength. In recent months, there have been whispers in the media about a potential rift between Gomez and Raisa. Some tabloids have even gone as far as to suggest that the two friends are no longer on speaking terms.

FAQ:

Q: What is lupus?

A: Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues and organs.

Q: When did Francia Raisa donate her kidney to Selena Gomez?

A: Francia Raisa donated her kidney to Selena Gomez in 2017.

Q: Have Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa addressed the rumors?

A: Neither Selena Gomez nor Francia Raisa have directly addressed the rumors of a rift between them.

However, it is important to note that these rumors appear to be unfounded. Both Gomez and Raisa have continued to support each other publicly, and there have been no reports of any falling out between the two friends. It is likely that these rumors are simply a product of the gossip mill, seeking to create drama where none exists.

In conclusion, Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa’s friendship remains as strong as ever. Their bond, forged through a life-saving kidney transplant, has stood the test of time and continues to inspire others. Despite the rumors, it is clear that Gomez and Raisa are still friends, supporting each other through thick and thin.