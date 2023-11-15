Are Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato Friends?

In the world of Hollywood, friendships can be fleeting and ever-changing. However, there are some friendships that manage to withstand the test of time and the pressures of fame. One such friendship that has captured the hearts of fans worldwide is the bond between Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato.

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato first met as child actors on the hit children’s show “Barney & Friends” back in the early 2000s. Since then, they have been through ups and downs together, supporting each other through their respective careers and personal struggles.

Over the years, both Selena and Demi have spoken openly about their friendship, often referring to each other as sisters. They have been each other’s biggest cheerleaders, celebrating each other’s successes and offering a shoulder to lean on during difficult times.

However, like any friendship, Selena and Demi have had their fair share of ups and downs. There have been periods of time when they were not as close as they once were, leading to speculation about the state of their friendship. But despite any temporary distance, they have always managed to find their way back to each other.

FAQ:

Q: Are Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato still friends?

A: Yes, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato are still friends. While their friendship has had its ups and downs, they have always managed to reconcile and support each other.

Q: How did Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato meet?

A: Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato first met as child actors on the show “Barney & Friends” when they were just seven years old.

Q: Have Selena and Demi ever collaborated on music together?

A: Yes, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have collaborated on music together. They released a duet called “One and the Same” in 2009.

Q: Are Selena and Demi still close?

A: While they may not be as inseparable as they once were, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato still consider each other close friends and continue to support one another.

In conclusion, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato’s friendship has stood the test of time in the fickle world of Hollywood. Despite any temporary distance, they have always managed to find their way back to each other, proving that true friendship can endure even in the face of fame and fortune.