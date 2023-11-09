Are Selena and Hailey still friends?

In the world of Hollywood, friendships can be as fickle as the latest fashion trends. One day, two celebrities are inseparable, and the next, they’re no longer on speaking terms. One such friendship that has been under the microscope recently is that of Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin. These two young stars have had a rollercoaster relationship over the years, leaving fans wondering: are Selena and Hailey still friends?

The History of Selena and Hailey’s Friendship

Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin’s friendship dates back to their teenage years. They were often seen together at red carpet events, parties, and even vacationing together. Their bond seemed unbreakable, and fans admired their close-knit relationship.

However, things took a turn when Selena Gomez rekindled her romance with Justin Bieber, who is now married to Hailey Baldwin. The love triangle between the three celebrities caused tension and strained their friendship. Rumors of jealousy and animosity between Selena and Hailey began to circulate, leaving fans questioning the status of their friendship.

The Current Status of Their Friendship

As of now, it is unclear whether Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin are still friends. Both celebrities have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, leaving fans to speculate. While they may not be as close as they once were, it is possible that they have put their differences aside and maintained a cordial relationship.

FAQ

Q: What does “rekindled” mean?

A: “Rekindled” means to revive or restart something, often referring to a romantic relationship.

Q: What is a “love triangle”?

A: A “love triangle” refers to a situation where three people are romantically involved with each other, often leading to conflict and tension.

Q: What does “cordial” mean?

A: “Cordial” means polite, friendly, and respectful, without necessarily indicating a deep or close relationship.

In conclusion, the status of Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin’s friendship remains uncertain. While they may have experienced strains in their relationship due to romantic entanglements, it is possible that they have moved past their differences and maintained a cordial connection. Only time will tell if these two Hollywood stars will rekindle their once-close friendship or continue on separate paths.