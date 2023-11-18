Are Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Still Together?

In the world of Hollywood relationships, it can be challenging to keep up with the ever-changing status of celebrity couples. One couple that has been in the spotlight recently is Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. The talented actress and the Saturday Night Live comedian have been dating since 2017, but are they still together? Let’s find out.

As of the latest reports, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are indeed still together. Despite the rumors and speculations that often surround high-profile relationships, the couple seems to be going strong. They have been spotted together at various events and have even made public appearances as a couple.

Johansson and Jost first met on the set of Saturday Night Live, where Johansson hosted the show multiple times. Their relationship started off as a friendship and gradually blossomed into something more. Since then, they have been seen attending red carpet events, going on vacations, and supporting each other’s careers.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Scarlett Johansson?

A: Scarlett Johansson is a renowned American actress known for her roles in movies such as “Lost in Translation,” “The Avengers,” and “Marriage Story.”

Q: Who is Colin Jost?

A: Colin Jost is an American comedian, writer, and actor. He is best known for his work as a writer and cast member on the long-running sketch comedy show, Saturday Night Live.

Q: When did Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost start dating?

A: The couple started dating in 2017.

Q: Have Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost ever been engaged?

A: Yes, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got engaged in May 2019.

In conclusion, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are still together and seem to be enjoying a happy and stable relationship. While the ups and downs of celebrity romances can often make headlines, it’s refreshing to see a couple that has managed to maintain their love amidst the pressures of fame. Fans of both Johansson and Jost will undoubtedly be excited to see what the future holds for this talented duo.