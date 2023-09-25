Australia and Chelsea Star Sam Kerr Hints at Possible Engagement

Australia and Chelsea football star Sam Kerr has dropped a hint on social media that she may be engaged to her partner, Kristie Mewis. Kerr posted a photo on Instagram, capturing a moment with Mewis, which has sparked speculation among fans.

The photo was part of a series of memories from the month of September that Kerr shared on her Instagram account. In the first image of the post, Kerr can be seen taking a selfie with Mewis her side. This has led fans to wonder if the couple is ready to take the next step in their relationship.

Kerr and Mewis have been together since 2020 and made their relationship public a year later. Following the Tokyo Olympics, Kerr shared a photo on Instagram of the couple sharing a kiss, accompanied a simple red heart emoji as the caption.

As for Sam Kerr’s professional career, she is set to return to action on October 1 when Chelsea kicks off their Women’s Super League 2023/24 campaign against Tottenham Hotspur. Kerr, who is considered one of the best strikers in women’s football, will be looking to continue her impressive form and help lead Chelsea to success in the upcoming season.

It’s worth noting that the engagement speculation is based solely on Kerr’s Instagram post, and no official announcement has been made. Fans will have to wait for any further updates from Kerr and Mewis themselves regarding their relationship status.

Sources:

– No URLs provided for sources.