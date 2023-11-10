Are Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart still friends?

In the world of Hollywood, relationships can be as fleeting as the latest blockbuster hit. One such relationship that captured the hearts of millions was that of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, who starred together in the wildly popular Twilight saga. But as time passed, rumors began to circulate about the state of their friendship. So, are Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart still friends?

According to various reports and interviews, it seems that the once inseparable duo has drifted apart over the years. After their highly publicized breakup in 2013, the two actors went their separate ways, focusing on their individual careers. While they have occasionally been spotted together at industry events, it appears that their friendship has not been rekindled to the same level as before.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Twilight saga?

A: The Twilight saga is a series of fantasy romance novels written Stephenie Meyer. It follows the story of Bella Swan, a teenage girl who falls in love with a vampire named Edward Cullen.

Q: When did Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart break up?

A: Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart broke up in 2013 after a highly publicized cheating scandal involving Stewart and her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders.

Q: Have Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart worked together since their breakup?

A: No, the former couple has not worked together since their breakup. They have pursued separate acting projects and have not collaborated on any films or TV shows.

While it is natural for friendships to evolve and change over time, fans of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart may feel a sense of nostalgia for the close bond they once shared. However, it is important to remember that celebrities, like anyone else, have their own lives and priorities. Whether or not they remain friends, the impact of their on-screen chemistry and the Twilight saga will forever be etched in the hearts of their fans.