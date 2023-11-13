Are Reddit Upvotes Public?

In the vast world of social media, Reddit has emerged as a popular platform for users to share and discuss a wide range of topics. With its unique system of upvotes and downvotes, Reddit allows users to express their opinions and determine the visibility of posts and comments. But are these upvotes public? Let’s delve into this intriguing question.

Understanding Reddit Upvotes:

Before we explore the public nature of upvotes, let’s clarify what they actually are. On Reddit, users can upvote or downvote posts and comments to indicate their approval or disapproval. Upvotes increase the visibility of a post or comment, while downvotes have the opposite effect. The total number of upvotes and downvotes determines a post’s overall score.

The Public Nature of Upvotes:

Yes, Reddit upvotes are indeed public. When you upvote a post or comment, it becomes visible to others, indicating your support for that particular content. Similarly, when you downvote, it reflects your disapproval. These actions are not anonymous, as they contribute to the overall score and can be seen anyone who views the post or comment.

FAQ:

Q: Can I see who upvoted or downvoted my post or comment?

A: No, Reddit does not disclose the identities of individual upvoters or downvoters. The total score is visible, but the specific users who contributed to it remain anonymous.

Q: Can I see the upvotes and downvotes on other users’ posts or comments?

A: No, Reddit only displays the overall score of a post or comment, not the specific number of upvotes or downvotes it received.

Q: Can I change my upvote or downvote?

A: Yes, you can change your vote at any time simply clicking the opposite arrow. This action will update the score accordingly.

In conclusion, Reddit upvotes are indeed public, as they contribute to the overall score of a post or comment and can be seen anyone who views it. However, the specific identities of upvoters and downvoters remain anonymous. So, the next time you upvote or downvote on Reddit, remember that your actions are visible to others and play a role in determining the visibility of content.