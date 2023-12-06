Are Ranbir and Deepika still friends?

Introduction

In the world of Bollywood, friendships and relationships often make headlines, and one such duo that has been in the spotlight for years is Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Once considered one of the most adorable couples in the industry, their relationship took a turn, but what about their friendship? Are they still friends? Let’s find out.

Their Journey

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone first met on the sets of their film “Bachna Ae Haseeno” in 2008. Their on-screen chemistry soon translated into a real-life romance, and they became the talk of the town. However, after dating for a couple of years, they decided to part ways due to personal differences.

Their Equation Today

Despite their breakup, Ranbir and Deepika have managed to maintain a cordial relationship. They have worked together in films like “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” and “Tamasha” post their breakup, proving that they can still be professional and amicable towards each other. They have often been seen praising each other’s work in interviews and have attended events together, indicating that their friendship has stood the test of time.

FAQ

Q: Are Ranbir and Deepika dating again?

A: No, they are not dating again. They have moved on and are currently in separate relationships.

Q: Do they still talk to each other?

A: Yes, they do. They have maintained a friendly relationship and often communicate with each other.

Q: Are they planning to work together in the future?

A: As of now, there are no official announcements regarding their collaboration. However, fans are eagerly waiting to see them on-screen again.

Conclusion

While their romantic relationship may have ended, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have proven that true friendship can withstand the trials of time. Despite their busy schedules and personal lives, they have managed to maintain a healthy bond. Their fans continue to root for their friendship and hope to see them together on-screen once again.