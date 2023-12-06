Are Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt real sister?

Are Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt Real Sisters?

Introduction

The Bhatt family has been a prominent name in the Indian film industry for decades. Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt, both successful actresses in their own right, have often been associated with each other due to their shared surname. However, there has been some confusion among fans and media regarding their relationship. In this article, we aim to clarify whether Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt are indeed real sisters.

The Bhatt Family

The Bhatt family is a well-known Bollywood dynasty, with Mahesh Bhatt being the patriarch. Mahesh Bhatt is a renowned filmmaker, and his daughters Pooja and Alia have followed in his footsteps. Pooja Bhatt made her acting debut in the late 1980s, while Alia Bhatt burst onto the scene in 2012.

Are Pooja and Alia Bhatt Real Sisters?

Yes, Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt are indeed real sisters. They share the same father, Mahesh Bhatt, and are half-sisters to Rahul Bhatt, who is Mahesh Bhatt’s son from his first marriage. Pooja and Alia have often expressed their love and support for each other publicly, dispelling any doubts about their familial bond.

FAQ

Q: What does “real sisters” mean?

A: “Real sisters” refers to siblings who share both biological parents.

Q: Who is Pooja Bhatt?

A: Pooja Bhatt is an Indian actress and filmmaker. She made her acting debut in the film “Daddy” in 1989 and has since appeared in several successful movies.

Q: Who is Alia Bhatt?

A: Alia Bhatt is a popular Indian actress who made her debut in the film “Student of the Year” in 2012. She has since established herself as one of the leading actresses in Bollywood.

Conclusion

Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt are indeed real sisters, sharing the same father, Mahesh Bhatt. Their strong bond and support for each other have been evident throughout their careers. As part of the illustrious Bhatt family, both Pooja and Alia have made significant contributions to the Indian film industry and continue to captivate audiences with their talent.