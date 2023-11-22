The Problem with Politicians as Reality TV Stars

Politicians have always been in the public eye, but in recent years, it seems like they are making their way into a different realm of fame – reality TV. This shift is concerning as it blurs the boundaries between being a responsible elected representative and a mere celebrity. The case of Matt Hancock, former Tory MP and cabinet minister, appearing on shows like “I’m A Celebrity” and “Celebrity SAS,” is a prime example of this phenomenon.

While these shows can be enjoyable to watch and a form of escape from everyday life, it becomes unsettling when politicians are portrayed as “celebrities” in such programs. Matt Hancock’s infamous handling of the coronavirus pandemic during his tenure as health secretary, along with his scandalous affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo, raised serious doubts about his integrity. However, these reality TV shows have edited him in a favorable light, presenting him as a likable figure who takes on challenges without complaint.

The media, including these shows, have inadvertently given Matt Hancock an opportunity to rebrand himself as a down-to-earth, funny celeb. The British public seemed to have developed a genuine affection for him, as seen his journey to the final of “I’m A Celebrity” through public votes. This blurring of boundaries between politician and celebrity not only distorts our perception of politicians but also distracts us from holding them accountable for their actions and failures in their elected roles.

Moreover, the financial gains politicians like Matt Hancock receive from these appearances add insult to injury. Hancock was paid a whopping £400,000 for his role on “I’m A Celebrity” and received an additional £45,000 for his participation in “Celebrity SAS” (source: ITV News). These substantial profits are unfair considering his failures during the pandemic and his inability to fulfill his ministerial duties while on these shows.

Politicians should not be treated as sources of public entertainment but as individuals elected to protect the public’s interests. Their presence on reality TV shows only serves to divert attention from their political shortcomings. It is important to recognize that being a politician and being a celebrity are two distinct roles, and blurring the lines between them can have detrimental effects on how we view and hold our politicians accountable.

While some may argue that the term “celebrity” in show titles like “I’m A Celebrity” is vague, it is essential to challenge the concept of politicians being associated with glitz and glamour. It is crucial to acknowledge that politicians like Matt Hancock should not be classified as “celebrities” because their primary focus should be serving the public, not seeking personal fame and profit.

In conclusion, it is time to question the trend of politicians becoming reality TV stars. We need to prioritize holding them accountable for their actions and not allow them to be glorified on television shows. Let’s not forget that their role is to represent and serve the public, not to entertain us with their exploits on reality TV.