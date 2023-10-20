The Changing Landscape of News Media on TikTok

The representation of news media on TikTok has experienced explosive growth over the past few years. However, a recent study conducted researchers Nick Hagar and Nicholas Diakopoulos has revealed that news content on TikTok is not being recommended or amplified as much as expected. The study, published in New Media and Society, examined how news content was being promoted on TikTok’s For You Page.

To conduct their research, the authors had to develop a methodology since TikTok does not provide API access. They started scraping recommended accounts from popular news publishers such as The Washington Post, NBC News, National Public Radio, and PBS News. They then used programmed bots to detect news-related videos based on their transcripts’ overlap with that day’s New York Times headlines. Out of the 6,568 videos served to the bots, only six met the authors’ classification of news.

According to the study, mainstream news media accounts were rarely recommended on TikTok. This is not surprising considering that audiences on social media platforms often prefer content from personalities and creators rather than mainstream news accounts. The authors pointed out that traditional news media outlets are using outdated metrics of success and have failed to adapt to the unique dynamics of TikTok. News creator V Spehar mentioned that TikTok emerged as a news source despite traditional media and offered a more trustworthy alternative to mainstream news.

One of the reasons for the lack of news content on TikTok is the resistance from journalists to create content on the platform. Many journalists feel uncomfortable on camera or believe that TikTok is only for teenagers. This has resulted in a divide between mainstream news media accounts and news creators unaffiliated with traditional media. Some creators, like Max Foster, manage to straddle both worlds creating TikTok content while also being a news anchor.

The study also shed light on the role of news creators and their ability to make independent journalism thrive online. News creators like Dylan Page, with 9.8 million followers, use predominantly sourced content from legacy media to create viral TikToks. While traditional journalists may raise concerns about credibility and conflicts of interest, news creators understand how to engage audiences effectively.

While the study may be disheartening for news providers, it highlights the need for a shift in values within the traditional news media landscape. Younger audiences have broader definitions of what they consider newsworthy, and their preferences do not always align with traditional news outlets. Therefore, to stay relevant, news media should consider embracing the dynamics and values of platforms like TikTok.

