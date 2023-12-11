Are Peaky Blinders haircuts real?

Peaky Blinders Haircuts: Fact or Fiction?

The hit television series “Peaky Blinders” has captivated audiences around the world with its gripping storyline, compelling characters, and distinctive visual style. One aspect of the show that has garnered particular attention is the iconic hairstyles sported the members of the Shelby family and their gang. But are these Peaky Blinders haircuts real, or are they simply a creation of the show’s talented hairstylists?

What is a Peaky Blinders haircut?

A Peaky Blinders haircut refers to the distinctive hairstyle worn the characters in the show. It is characterized closely cropped sides and back, with longer hair on top that is often styled into a slicked-back or textured look. This haircut is typically accompanied a well-groomed beard, adding to the rugged and rebellious aesthetic.

Are Peaky Blinders haircuts historically accurate?

While the Peaky Blinders television series is set in the aftermath of World War I, the accuracy of the characters’ hairstyles is a subject of debate. Some argue that the haircuts depicted in the show are an accurate representation of the styles popular during that era, while others claim that they are a modern interpretation influenced contemporary trends.

FAQ:

1. Did the real Peaky Blinders gang have these haircuts?

There is limited historical evidence to suggest that the real Peaky Blinders gang, a criminal organization based in Birmingham, England, during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, sported the specific haircuts seen in the show. However, it is worth noting that the gang members were known for their distinctive fashion sense, which included tailored suits, flat caps, and stylish hairstyles of the time.

2. Can anyone get a Peaky Blinders haircut?

Yes, anyone can choose to get a Peaky Blinders-inspired haircut. However, it is important to consult with a professional hairstylist who can adapt the style to suit your individual features and hair type.

In conclusion, while the Peaky Blinders haircuts may not be historically accurate representations of the real gang’s hairstyles, they have undoubtedly become an iconic and influential trend in the world of men’s grooming. Whether you’re a fan of the show or simply drawn to the rugged charm of the style, the Peaky Blinders haircut offers a timeless and stylish option for those looking to make a bold statement with their hair.