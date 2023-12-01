Are Panopto Notes Private?

Panopto, the popular video platform used educational institutions and businesses alike, offers a range of features to enhance the learning experience. One such feature is the ability to take notes while watching videos. However, many users have raised concerns about the privacy of these notes. Are Panopto notes truly private, or can they be accessed others?

Privacy Concerns

Panopto notes are designed to be private and accessible only to the user who created them. When you take notes on a Panopto video, they are stored securely within your personal account. This means that other users, including instructors or colleagues, cannot access or view your notes unless you explicitly choose to share them.

FAQ

Q: Can my instructor see my Panopto notes?

A: No, your instructor cannot see your Panopto notes unless you decide to share them with them.

Q: Can other students or colleagues access my Panopto notes?

A: No, your Panopto notes are private and cannot be accessed other students or colleagues unless you share them.

Q: How can I share my Panopto notes?

A: If you wish to share your Panopto notes with others, you can do so exporting them as a separate file or granting specific individuals access to your notes within the Panopto platform.

Q: Are Panopto notes encrypted?

A: Yes, Panopto takes privacy and security seriously. Your notes are encrypted and stored securely to ensure that they remain private.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Panopto notes are indeed private and can only be accessed the user who created them. Your notes are securely stored within your personal account and cannot be viewed instructors, colleagues, or other students unless you choose to share them. Panopto prioritizes privacy and takes measures to ensure that your notes remain confidential. So, feel free to take notes during your Panopto video sessions without worrying about their privacy.