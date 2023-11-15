Are Oprah Winfrey’s Parents Still Alive?

In the world of entertainment, few names are as iconic as Oprah Winfrey. The media mogul has captivated audiences for decades with her talk show, philanthropy, and overall inspiring presence. As fans continue to follow her journey, one question that often arises is whether Oprah’s parents are still alive.

Oprah Winfrey was born on January 29, 1954, in Kosciusko, Mississippi. Her parents, Vernon Winfrey and Vernita Lee, played significant roles in shaping her life. However, as time has passed, both of Oprah’s parents have sadly passed away.

Vernon Winfrey, Oprah’s father, passed away on November 29, 2020, at the age of 87. He was a World War II veteran and worked as a barber, as well as serving as a city councilman in Nashville, Tennessee. Despite their initial separation when Oprah was a child, she later reconciled with her father and they developed a close relationship.

Vernita Lee, Oprah’s mother, passed away on November 22, 2018, at the age of 83. She worked as a housemaid and later became a cosmetologist. Oprah had a complicated relationship with her mother, as they were separated for much of her childhood. However, they also reconciled and Oprah often spoke about the love and forgiveness she had for her mother.

As Oprah Winfrey continues to inspire and make an impact on the world, her parents’ legacies live on through her. While they may no longer be physically present, their influence and love will forever be a part of Oprah’s remarkable journey.