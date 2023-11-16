Are Oprah Winfrey And Meghan Markle Friends?

In recent years, the friendship between media mogul Oprah Winfrey and Duchess Meghan Markle has been the subject of much speculation and curiosity. Both women are highly influential figures in their respective fields, and their connection has sparked interest and intrigue among fans and the media alike. But are Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle truly friends? Let’s delve into the details.

Their Initial Meeting

Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle first crossed paths in 2018 when the former actress was still engaged to Prince Harry. The two met for an intimate conversation, which later aired as a television special. During the interview, Meghan opened up about her struggles with mental health and the challenges she faced as a member of the British royal family. This candid discussion laid the foundation for a deeper connection between the two women.

A Supportive Bond

Since their initial meeting, Oprah and Meghan have maintained a supportive bond. Oprah has publicly expressed her admiration for Meghan’s courage and resilience in the face of intense media scrutiny. She has also defended Meghan against negative press and has been a vocal advocate for her and Prince Harry’s decision to step back from their royal duties.

Shared Interests

Beyond their shared experiences in the public eye, Oprah and Meghan also have common interests that have likely contributed to their friendship. Both women are passionate about philanthropy, women’s empowerment, and mental health advocacy. Their shared values and dedication to making a positive impact on the world have likely deepened their connection.

FAQ

1. Are Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle still in touch?

While the exact nature and frequency of their communication remain private, it is widely believed that Oprah and Meghan are still in touch and maintain a close friendship.

2. Have Oprah and Meghan collaborated on any projects?

Yes, Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle recently collaborated on a highly anticipated documentary series called “The Me You Can’t See.” The series, which focuses on mental health, features both Oprah and Meghan as executive producers and hosts.

In conclusion, Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle share a genuine friendship that has grown over the years. Their shared experiences, values, and mutual support have undoubtedly played a role in strengthening their bond. As both women continue to make a difference in their respective fields, it is clear that their friendship will remain a source of inspiration and support for each other.