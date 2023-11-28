Breaking News: Miz and Maryse’s Relationship Status Revealed!

In the world of professional wrestling, fans are always curious about the personal lives of their favorite superstars. One couple that has been in the spotlight for years is none other than WWE power couple, The Miz and Maryse. However, recent rumors have left fans wondering, are Miz and Maryse still together?

Are Miz and Maryse still together?

After much speculation, we can confirm that Miz and Maryse are indeed still together! Despite the rumors circulating in the wrestling community, the couple’s love remains strong. They have been married since February 2014 and have two beautiful children together.

FAQ:

Q: Who are Miz and Maryse?

A: The Miz, whose real name is Michael Mizanin, is a professional wrestler and actor known for his time in WWE. Maryse, whose real name is Maryse Mizanin, is also a former professional wrestler and current WWE personality.

Q: How did they meet?

A: Miz and Maryse first met during their time in WWE. They began dating in 2008 and got engaged in 2013.

Q: Do they still work together in WWE?

A: Yes, both Miz and Maryse are still actively involved in WWE. Miz continues to compete in the ring, while Maryse appears as a manager and occasional wrestler.

Q: How do they balance their personal and professional lives?

A: Balancing personal and professional lives can be challenging, especially in the world of wrestling. However, Miz and Maryse have managed to find a way to make it work. They often travel together as a family, ensuring they spend quality time with their children while pursuing their careers.

In conclusion, Miz and Maryse’s relationship is as strong as ever. Despite the rumors, they continue to support each other both personally and professionally. As fans, we can’t help but admire their ability to maintain a loving relationship while thriving in the demanding world of professional wrestling.