Are Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber still married?

Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber: A Lasting Love Story

In the world of Hollywood, where relationships often come and go like passing fads, it is refreshing to see a couple that has stood the test of time. Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber, two beloved actors, have been married for over three decades, defying the odds and proving that true love can indeed conquer all.

Mark Harmon, best known for his role as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the hit TV series “NCIS,” and Pam Dawber, famous for her portrayal of Mindy McConnell on the classic sitcom “Mork & Mindy,” first met in the early 1980s. Their love story began to unfold when they were introduced a mutual friend at a party in Hollywood. Sparks flew, and the couple tied the knot on March 21, 1987.

Since then, Harmon and Dawber have remained steadfast in their commitment to one another, weathering the storms that often accompany a life in the spotlight. Despite their busy schedules and demanding careers, they have managed to prioritize their marriage and keep their love alive.

In an industry where relationships often crumble under the pressures of fame and fortune, Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber have proven that a lasting love story is indeed possible. Their enduring marriage serves as an inspiration to many, reminding us that true love knows no bounds. As fans continue to admire their on-screen talent, it is their off-screen commitment to one another that truly captures our hearts.