Are Loom videos public?

Loom, the popular video messaging platform, has gained significant traction in recent years, revolutionizing the way individuals and businesses communicate remotely. With its user-friendly interface and seamless integration with various platforms, Loom has become a go-to tool for many. However, concerns have been raised regarding the privacy and security of Loom videos. In this article, we delve into the question: Are Loom videos public?

Privacy and Security

Loom takes privacy and security seriously. By default, Loom videos are set to be private, meaning they can only be accessed the creator and those with whom the creator chooses to share the video. This ensures that your videos remain confidential and are not accessible to the general public.

Sharing Options

Loom provides users with various sharing options, allowing them to control who can view their videos. Users can choose to share videos privately with specific individuals or groups, or they can make them accessible to anyone with a direct link. It’s important to note that even when videos are shared with a direct link, they are not searchable or discoverable search engines.

Embedding Videos

Another feature offered Loom is the ability to embed videos on websites or other platforms. When a video is embedded, it can be viewed anyone who visits the webpage where it is embedded. However, this does not make the video public in the sense that it can be found or accessed without the direct link or knowledge of its location.

FAQ

Q: Can anyone find my Loom videos through search engines?

A: No, Loom videos are not searchable or discoverable search engines. They can only be accessed through direct links.

Q: Can I control who can view my Loom videos?

A: Yes, Loom provides users with options to share videos privately with specific individuals or groups, or make them accessible to anyone with a direct link.

Q: Are embedded Loom videos public?

A: Embedded Loom videos can be viewed anyone who visits the webpage where they are embedded. However, they are not public in the sense that they can be found or accessed without the direct link or knowledge of their location.

In conclusion, Loom videos are not public default. With its privacy settings and sharing options, Loom allows users to maintain control over who can view their videos. Whether shared privately or embedded on a webpage, Loom videos remain secure and accessible only to those with the appropriate permissions.