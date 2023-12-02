Are Loom videos only 5 minutes?

Introduction

Loom, the popular video messaging platform, has gained significant traction in recent years. With its user-friendly interface and seamless integration with various communication tools, Loom has become a go-to solution for many professionals. However, a common question that arises among users is whether Loom videos are limited to a maximum duration of 5 minutes. In this article, we will explore this query and shed light on the truth behind this misconception.

The 5-Minute Misconception

Contrary to popular belief, Loom videos are not limited to a maximum duration of 5 minutes. This misconception may have originated from the fact that Loom’s free plan restricts video recordings to a duration of 5 minutes. However, Loom offers various subscription plans that provide extended recording times, allowing users to create videos of any length they desire.

Subscription Plans and Extended Recording Times

Loom offers three subscription plans: Free, Business, and Enterprise. While the Free plan limits recordings to 5 minutes, the Business plan extends the maximum duration to 45 minutes per video. The Enterprise plan, designed for larger organizations, offers unlimited recording time. These subscription plans cater to the diverse needs of users, ensuring that everyone can find a suitable option based on their requirements.

FAQ

Q: Can I record videos longer than 5 minutes on Loom?

A: Yes, you can record videos longer than 5 minutes on Loom subscribing to the Business or Enterprise plan.

Q: How long can I record videos with the Business plan?

A: With the Business plan, you can record videos up to 45 minutes in duration.

Q: Is there a limit on video duration with the Enterprise plan?

A: No, the Enterprise plan offers unlimited recording time, allowing you to create videos of any length.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the notion that Loom videos are limited to a maximum duration of 5 minutes is a misconception. While the free plan does impose this restriction, Loom’s subscription plans offer extended recording times, ranging from 45 minutes to unlimited duration. By choosing the appropriate plan, users can leverage Loom’s capabilities to create videos of any length, making it a versatile tool for various professional needs.