Trend Alert: The Little Red Truck Hauling a Christmas Tree Takes TikTok By Storm

A new trend is taking over TikTok and it involves a little red truck hauling a Christmas tree. Users on the platform are showcasing various items adorned with this nostalgic holiday symbol and delivering their own creative takes on the trend.

The trend began on November 21 when TikTok user mello_yoshi posted a video showcasing his collection of LRTHACT (Little Red Truck Hauling A Christmas Tree) decorations. Since then, the hashtag #littleredtruckhaulingachristmastree has garnered over 27.8 million views, with users across the platform joining in on the fun.

To participate in the trend, users need at least one item featuring a tree on a truck and a good Southern drawl to match mello_yoshi’s accent. By mimicking his viral video, many TikTokers are celebrating their own LRTHACT items or sharing the ones they’ve come across in stores.

This trend has quickly become inclusive, with users from different backgrounds and identities putting their own unique spin on the LRTHACT concept. One user even humorously showcases a little green Subaru hauling a pink Christmas tree, highlighting the trend’s adaptability.

The origins of the little red truck hauling a Christmas tree can be traced back to nostalgic imagery. The inclusion of old-timey red trucks with large round fenders adds a touch of vintage charm to the decorations. Though it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact origin, LRTHACT has made appearances in various forms of media throughout the years, including a 1984 cover of The New Yorker and a 1930 advertisement illustrated American artist Peter Helck.

The popularity of the trend on TikTok has brought attention to the ubiquity of these decorations. Many users, like Haleigh Booth, had previously overlooked the little red truck symbol until the trend emerged. Now, people everywhere are discovering the joy of spotting and sharing these classic holiday emblems.