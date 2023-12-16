TikTok’s Latest Trend: Little Red Trucks Hauling Christmas Trees

In recent weeks, TikTok users have been captivated a new trend that involves showcasing little red trucks carrying Christmas trees. The hashtag #littleredtruckhaulingachristmastree has garnered over 27.8 million views, as users excitedly share videos of their own little red truck decorations.

The trend can be traced back to a video posted on November 21 TikTok user mello_yoshi. In the video, mello_yoshi showcases various LRTHACT (Little Red Truck Hauling A Christmas Tree) items that his mother had gifted him, with each item featuring the iconic truck and tree symbol.

Since then, TikTok users have been mimicking mello_yoshi’s southern accent and creating their own videos, showcasing their LRTHACT decorations or items they have come across in stores. The trend has become inclusive, with one user highlighting a little green Subaru hauling a pink Christmas tree for the LGBTQ+ community.

The origins of the little red truck hauling a Christmas tree imagery can be traced back to decades ago. The New Yorker featured LRTHACT on its December 10, 1984 cover. Additionally, a promotional ad illustrated American artist Peter Helck in December 1930 also depicted a Ford Model AA flatbed truck hauling Christmas trees.

The trend has brought a sense of holiday cheer to TikTok, as users embrace the nostalgia and whimsy of the little red truck and its accompanying Christmas tree. Whether it’s a mug, a welcome mat, or a light-up decoration, these LRTHACT items have become cherished symbols of the holiday season.