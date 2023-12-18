Are Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit Still Friends?

In the world of reality television, friendships can be as fickle as the changing tides. One minute, two cast members are inseparable, and the next, they’re embroiled in a bitter feud. Such is the case with former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit Kemsley. Once considered close friends, their relationship has taken a tumultuous turn, leaving fans wondering: are Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit still friends?

The Rise and Fall of Their Friendship

Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit Kemsley’s friendship blossomed during their time on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” They were often seen laughing, supporting each other, and even vacationing together. However, cracks in their friendship began to show during the show’s ninth season.

The turning point came when Dorit adopted a dog from Vanderpump’s rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs. The dog, named Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, ended up in a shelter, causing a rift between the two friends. Vanderpump accused Dorit of mistreating the dog, while Dorit claimed she had found a loving home for Lucy.

The Fallout and Its Aftermath

The fallout from the dog drama was swift and severe. Vanderpump distanced herself from the rest of the cast, ultimately deciding to leave the show altogether. This decision left many fans wondering if her friendship with Dorit was irreparably damaged.

Since then, both Vanderpump and Dorit have remained tight-lipped about the current state of their friendship. While they have not been seen together publicly, they have also not engaged in any public feuds or social media spats. This silence has left fans speculating about the true nature of their relationship.

FAQ

Q: What is “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”?

A: “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is a reality television show that follows the lives of wealthy women living in Beverly Hills, California. The show focuses on their personal and professional lives, as well as their friendships and feuds.

Q: What is Vanderpump Dogs?

A: Vanderpump Dogs is a rescue center and foundation founded Lisa Vanderpump. It aims to rescue and find loving homes for dogs in need.

Q: Will Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit reconcile?

A: The future of their friendship remains uncertain. Only time will tell if they can mend their broken bond and move forward.

In the world of reality television, friendships can be as fleeting as the fame that comes with it. The once-close friendship between Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit Kemsley has been marred controversy and drama. As fans eagerly await news of a reconciliation, only time will reveal whether these former friends can find their way back to each other.