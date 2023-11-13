Are LinkedIn Courses Free?

LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional networking platform, offers a wide range of courses to help individuals enhance their skills and knowledge. But the question on many people’s minds is: are these courses free? Let’s delve into the details and find out.

LinkedIn Learning, formerly known as Lynda.com, is an online learning platform that provides access to thousands of courses across various disciplines. While some courses on LinkedIn Learning are free, the majority of them require a subscription. However, LinkedIn offers a one-month free trial for new users, allowing them to explore the platform and access all the courses without any cost.

During the trial period, users can take advantage of the vast library of courses, which cover topics such as business, technology, creative skills, and more. These courses are taught industry experts and professionals, ensuring high-quality content and valuable insights.

Once the trial period ends, users have the option to continue their subscription choosing from different plans based on their needs. The subscription fees vary depending on factors such as the country of residence and the type of plan selected. It’s important to note that LinkedIn Learning is a separate service from LinkedIn Premium, which offers additional features for networking and job searching.

FAQ:

1. Are there any completely free courses on LinkedIn?

Yes, LinkedIn offers a selection of free courses that can be accessed without a subscription. These courses cover a range of topics and can be a great starting point for individuals looking to expand their knowledge.

2. Can I get a certificate for completing a LinkedIn course?

Yes, upon completing a course on LinkedIn Learning, users have the option to obtain a certificate of completion. This certificate can be shared on LinkedIn profiles to showcase newly acquired skills and enhance professional credibility.

3. Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes, LinkedIn Learning subscriptions can be canceled at any time. If you cancel during the free trial period, you will not be charged. If you cancel after the trial, you will retain access to the courses until the end of your billing cycle.

In conclusion, while some courses on LinkedIn Learning are free, most of them require a subscription. However, the platform offers a one-month free trial, allowing users to explore the vast library of courses and decide if the subscription is worth their investment. So, if you’re looking to upskill or expand your knowledge, LinkedIn Learning can be a valuable resource to consider.