Are Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Married?

In the world of celebrity gossip, rumors and speculation often run rampant. One recent topic that has sparked curiosity among fans is the relationship status of reality TV star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott. The couple, who share a daughter named Stormi, have been the subject of numerous rumors suggesting that they may have secretly tied the knot. So, are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott married? Let’s delve into the details.

The Rumors:

Speculation about the couple’s marital status began swirling after Kylie Jenner referred to Travis Scott as her “hubby” in an Instagram post. This led many fans to believe that the couple had taken their relationship to the next level and exchanged vows in secret. However, neither Kylie nor Travis confirmed or denied the rumors, leaving fans eager for answers.

The Truth:

Despite the rumors, it appears that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not married. Sources close to the couple have revealed that while they are deeply committed to each other and co-parenting their daughter, they have not yet taken the leap into marriage. It seems that Kylie’s use of the term “hubby” was simply an affectionate nickname for Travis, rather than an indication of their marital status.

FAQ:

Q: What does “hubby” mean?

A: “Hubby” is a colloquial term used to refer to one’s husband or partner.

Q: Do Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have any children together?

A: Yes, the couple has a daughter named Stormi Webster, who was born in February 2018.

Q: Have Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ever been engaged?

A: There have been no official reports or confirmations of an engagement between the couple.

Q: Are they still in a relationship?

A: While they have had their ups and downs, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are currently in a committed relationship and continue to co-parent their daughter.

In conclusion, despite the rumors and speculation, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not married. While they may be deeply committed to each other and their daughter, they have not yet taken the step of exchanging vows. As with many celebrity relationships, it’s best to rely on official statements or confirmations rather than rumors and social media posts.