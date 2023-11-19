Are Kylie Jenner And Taylor Swift Friends?

In the world of celebrity friendships, it can be hard to keep up with who’s friends with whom. One pair that has sparked curiosity among fans is Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift. These two influential women have both made their mark in their respective industries, but are they actually friends? Let’s dive into the details and find out.

The Background

Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, rose to fame through her appearances on the reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and her successful cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics. Taylor Swift, on the other hand, is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter known for her chart-topping hits and empowering anthems.

The Rumors

Rumors of a friendship between Kylie and Taylor have circulated for years, fueled occasional sightings and social media interactions. However, neither of them has publicly confirmed or denied their friendship, leaving fans to speculate.

The Met Gala Incident

One notable event that sparked rumors of a feud between the two was the 2019 Met Gala. Kylie and her sister Kendall were caught on camera seemingly ignoring Taylor Swift as she walked past them on the red carpet. This incident led many to believe that there was tension between the trio.

The Truth

Despite the rumors and speculations, it is unclear whether Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift are actually friends. While they may have crossed paths at events and interacted on social media, there is no concrete evidence to suggest a close friendship between them.

FAQ

Q: Have Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift ever collaborated on any projects?

A: No, there have been no official collaborations between the two.

Q: Do they follow each other on social media?

A: Yes, both Kylie and Taylor follow each other on Instagram.

Q: Have they ever been seen together outside of public events?

A: There have been no documented sightings of Kylie and Taylor spending time together outside of public events.

In conclusion, the question of whether Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift are friends remains unanswered. While they may have had some interactions in the past, there is no concrete evidence to suggest a close friendship between them. As with many celebrity friendships, only time will tell if these two influential women will forge a deeper connection in the future.