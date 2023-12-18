Are Kelsey and Camille Still Married?

In the world of Hollywood relationships, marriages can often be as fleeting as the latest fashion trend. One couple that has been the subject of much speculation and curiosity is Kelsey and Camille Grammer. The former couple, who were once considered one of Tinseltown’s power couples, have had their fair share of ups and downs. But are they still married? Let’s delve into the details.

The Background

Kelsey Grammer, best known for his role as Dr. Frasier Crane in the hit TV series “Frasier,” and Camille Grammer, a former cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” tied the knot in 1997. Their marriage seemed to be going strong, with the couple welcoming two children during their time together.

The Split

However, in 2010, news broke that Kelsey and Camille were separating. The split was far from amicable, with rumors of infidelity and financial disputes swirling around the couple. In 2011, their divorce was finalized, and it seemed that their chapter as a married couple had come to an end.

The Current Status

As of now, Kelsey and Camille Grammer are no longer married. They have both moved on with their lives and have found new partners. Kelsey remarried in 2011 to Kayte Walsh, with whom he has three children. Camille, on the other hand, got engaged to lawyer David C. Meyer in 2017 and tied the knot in 2018.

FAQ

Q: When did Kelsey and Camille Grammer get divorced?

A: Their divorce was finalized in 2011.

Q: Who did Kelsey and Camille remarry?

A: Kelsey remarried Kayte Walsh in 2011, while Camille married David C. Meyer in 2018.

Q: How many children do Kelsey and Camille have together?

A: They have two children together.

In the world of celebrity relationships, it can be challenging to keep up with who is still married and who has moved on. In the case of Kelsey and Camille Grammer, their marriage is a thing of the past. Both have found happiness in new relationships, leaving their tumultuous history behind.