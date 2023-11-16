Are Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Still A Couple?

In the world of celebrity relationships, it can be hard to keep up with who is dating whom. One couple that has been in the spotlight recently is Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. The pair, who have been together since 2016, have had their fair share of ups and downs, leaving fans wondering if they are still a couple.

Recent Events

Over the past few months, there have been rumors circulating about the status of Perry and Bloom’s relationship. However, recent events suggest that the couple is still going strong. Just last week, they were spotted together at a charity event, looking happy and in love. This public appearance has reassured fans that their relationship is still intact.

FAQ

Q: What caused the rumors about their breakup?

A: The rumors about their breakup started when Perry and Bloom were seen attending separate events without each other. This led to speculation that they had called it quits.

Q: Have they addressed the rumors?

A: Neither Perry nor Bloom has directly addressed the rumors about their relationship. However, their recent public appearance together seems to speak volumes.

Q: Are they engaged or married?

A: As of now, Perry and Bloom are not engaged or married. However, there have been reports that they are considering taking their relationship to the next level.

Q: Have they broken up before?

A: Yes, Perry and Bloom have had a few breaks in their relationship in the past. However, they have always managed to work things out and get back together.

Conclusion

While rumors may have swirled about Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship, it appears that they are still very much a couple. Their recent public appearance together suggests that they are going strong and are committed to making their relationship work. As with any celebrity couple, only time will tell what the future holds for these two lovebirds.