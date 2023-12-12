Are Kaltura Videos Private?

Kaltura, a leading video platform, has gained popularity for its wide range of features and capabilities. However, one question that often arises is whether Kaltura videos are private. In this article, we will explore the privacy settings and options available on the Kaltura platform to help you understand how your videos can be protected.

Privacy Settings on Kaltura

Kaltura offers various privacy settings that allow users to control the visibility and accessibility of their videos. When uploading a video, users can choose from different privacy options, including public, private, and unlisted. Public videos are accessible to anyone, private videos are restricted to specific users, and unlisted videos can be accessed anyone with the link.

Protecting Private Videos

To ensure the privacy of your videos, Kaltura provides additional security measures. Users can set password protection for their videos, ensuring that only those with the correct password can access them. This feature is particularly useful when sharing sensitive or confidential content with a select audience.

FAQ

Q: Can I make my Kaltura videos completely private?

A: Yes, setting your videos as private and enabling password protection, you can ensure that only authorized individuals can view them.

Q: Can I share private videos with specific users?

A: Absolutely! Kaltura allows you to share private videos with specific users granting them access through their email addresses or usernames.

Q: Are Kaltura videos secure?

A: Kaltura takes security seriously and employs various measures to protect your videos. These include encryption, secure video streaming, and robust access controls.

Q: Can I track who views my Kaltura videos?

A: Yes, Kaltura provides analytics tools that allow you to track viewership and engagement metrics for your videos. This can be useful for monitoring the reach and impact of your content.

In conclusion, Kaltura offers a range of privacy settings and options to ensure the confidentiality of your videos. By utilizing features such as password protection and access controls, you can have peace of mind knowing that your content is secure. Whether you are sharing videos privately with a select audience or making them accessible to the public, Kaltura provides the flexibility and control you need.