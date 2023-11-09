Are Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez friends?

In the world of celebrity gossip, few relationships have captured the attention of fans quite like the on-again, off-again romance between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. From their early days as teenage sweethearts to their tumultuous breakups and subsequent reconciliations, their relationship has been a constant source of speculation and intrigue. But where do they stand now? Are they still friends?

The History:

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez first started dating in 2010, when they were both rising stars in the music industry. Their relationship quickly became a favorite topic among fans and the media, with the couple often making headlines for their public displays of affection and romantic gestures. However, their relationship was far from smooth sailing, and they went through several breakups and makeups over the years.

Their Current Status:

As of now, it appears that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are no longer friends. Following their final breakup in 2018, both stars have moved on with their lives and have been focusing on their respective careers. While they may have shared a deep connection in the past, it seems that they have chosen to go their separate ways and have not been seen together or publicly interacted since their split.

FAQ:

Q: Are Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez still in a romantic relationship?

A: No, they are not. They broke up for the final time in 2018 and have since moved on.

Q: Have Justin and Selena spoken about their relationship publicly?

A: Both Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been relatively tight-lipped about their relationship in recent years. They have chosen to keep their personal lives private.

Q: Is there a chance they will reconcile in the future?

A: While anything is possible in the world of celebrity relationships, it seems unlikely at this point. Both Justin and Selena have moved on and are focused on their individual lives and careers.

In conclusion, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, once a power couple in the music industry, are no longer friends. Their relationship has gone through numerous ups and downs, but they have chosen to go their separate ways. While fans may still hold out hope for a reconciliation, it seems that their chapter together has come to a close.