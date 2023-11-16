Are Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Friends?

In the world of celebrity gossip, few relationships have captured the attention of fans quite like the on-again, off-again romance between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. From their early days as teenage sweethearts to their tumultuous breakups and subsequent reconciliations, their relationship has been a constant source of speculation and intrigue. But where do they stand now? Are Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez still friends?

Recent History

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez first started dating in 2010 and quickly became one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. However, their relationship was far from smooth sailing, with numerous breakups and makeups over the years. Despite their rollercoaster romance, the pair seemed to have a deep connection and remained in each other’s lives even when they were not together.

Their Current Status

As of now, it appears that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are no longer close friends. Following their final breakup in 2018, both stars have moved on with their lives and focused on their respective careers. While they may occasionally interact on social media or attend the same industry events, there is no evidence to suggest that they maintain a close friendship.

FAQ

Q: What caused the end of their relationship?

A: The exact reasons for their final breakup remain private, but it is believed that a combination of personal issues and the pressures of fame played a role.

Q: Have they ever publicly addressed their friendship?

A: Both Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been relatively tight-lipped about their post-breakup relationship. They have not made any public statements indicating whether they are still friends or not.

Q: Is there a chance they will reconcile in the future?

A: While anything is possible in the world of celebrity relationships, it seems unlikely that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez will rekindle their romance or become close friends again. They have both moved on and are focused on their individual lives.

In conclusion, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship has evolved over the years, and they are currently not close friends. While their fans may still hold out hope for a reunion, it seems that their paths have diverged for now. Only time will tell if they will ever rekindle their friendship or romantic relationship.