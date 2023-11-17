Are Justin Bieber And Hailey Married?

In a whirlwind of rumors and speculation, fans of pop sensation Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin have been eagerly awaiting confirmation of their marital status. The couple, who have been dating on and off since 2015, sparked rumors of a secret wedding when they were spotted at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. Since then, the question on everyone’s lips has been: are Justin Bieber and Hailey married?

The Courthouse Ceremony

On September 13, 2018, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were seen entering a courthouse in New York City, fueling speculation that they had tied the knot in a secret ceremony. While the couple remained tight-lipped about their marital status, several sources close to them confirmed that they had indeed exchanged vows in a small, private ceremony.

Confirmation from the Newlyweds

After weeks of speculation, Justin Bieber took to social media on November 15, 2018, to confirm his marriage to Hailey Baldwin. In an Instagram post, he referred to her as his “wife” and expressed his excitement for their future together. Hailey also changed her name on Instagram to Hailey Bieber, further solidifying their marital status.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: When did Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get married?

A: The couple got married in a private ceremony at a courthouse in New York City on September 13, 2018.

Q: Did Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin confirm their marriage?

A: Yes, Justin Bieber confirmed their marriage on November 15, 2018, through an Instagram post.

Q: Is Hailey Baldwin now Hailey Bieber?

A: Yes, Hailey Baldwin changed her name on Instagram to Hailey Bieber after their marriage was confirmed.

Q: Are there any plans for a larger wedding celebration?

A: While there have been rumors of a larger wedding celebration, the couple has not made any official announcements regarding a future ceremony.

In conclusion, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are indeed married. After a secret courthouse ceremony in September 2018, the couple confirmed their marital status through social media posts. Fans can now celebrate the union of these two young stars as they embark on their journey as husband and wife.