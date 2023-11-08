Are Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara still married?

In the world of Hollywood relationships, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest news on celebrity couples. One couple that has been in the spotlight for several years is Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara. Known for their stunning looks and successful careers, this power couple has captured the hearts of many fans. But are they still married? Let’s dive into the details.

As of the latest reports, Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara are indeed still married. The couple tied the knot on November 22, 2015, in a lavish ceremony held in Palm Beach, Florida. Since then, they have been going strong and continue to be one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples.

Joe Manganiello, an American actor, rose to fame for his role as Alcide Herveaux in the hit TV series “True Blood.” He has also appeared in movies such as “Magic Mike” and “Rampage.” Sofía Vergara, on the other hand, is a Colombian-American actress, comedian, and model. She gained international recognition for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the popular sitcom “Modern Family.”

FAQ:

Q: How did Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara meet?

A: Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara first met at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2014. They started dating shortly after and got engaged on Christmas Day of the same year.

Q: Do Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara have any children together?

A: No, Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara do not have any children together. However, Sofía has a son named Manolo from her previous marriage.

Q: Are there any upcoming projects for Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara?

A: Both Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara have busy schedules. Joe has several movie projects in the pipeline, including the highly anticipated “The Batman.” Sofía, on the other hand, is working on a new TV series called “Briarpatch.”

In conclusion, Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara are still happily married. Their love story continues to inspire fans around the world, and their successful careers show no signs of slowing down. As fans, we can’t wait to see what the future holds for this dynamic duo.