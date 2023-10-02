Are Social Media Influencers in Films Just Pawns for Promotions?

In recent years, there has been a noticeable trend of social media influencers transitioning into the film industry. Films like Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, Jugg Jugg Jiyo, and Thank You for Coming feature influencers such as Dolly Singh, Prajakta Kohli, and Kusha Kapila. This shift is driven the potential benefits that influencers can bring to a project, thanks to their large and dedicated social media following. However, they are often limited to smaller roles in these films, raising questions about whether they are being used to their full potential or simply hired for marketing purposes.

Casting directors and filmmakers have differing opinions on the matter. Some believe that influencers can be cast in music videos, talk shows, and comedy shows without much attention to their acting skills because their appearance is what attracts viewers. However, when it comes to projects where performances matter, influencers may struggle to play larger roles. While audiences may enjoy seeing their favorite influencers on screen, it doesn’t necessarily translate into box office success.

Filmmaker Akarsh Khurana criticizes the casting of influencers solely based on their follower count, stating that there is no guarantee of good numbers in terms of box office success. He believes that audiences who follow influencers on social media want to see them doing what they already do online, making it redundant to watch them do the same in films.

On the other hand, there are influencers who acknowledge that their reach can be beneficial for marketing purposes. However, they also emphasize the importance of acting skills and the need for influencers to learn and grow in the industry. They believe that smaller roles are a stepping stone towards leading projects, and it takes time for influencers to prove themselves capable of handling larger roles.

Influencer Srishti Dixit expresses her contentment with smaller roles and acknowledges that she is still learning and growing in the acting world. She does not feel entitled to lead projects and believes that it would give her anxiety to shoulder the entire responsibility of a film or web series. For her, being able to act is a big opportunity, and she is focused on giving her best and making her roles memorable.

Overall, the casting of social media influencers in films raises questions about their role in the industry. While they can bring in a dedicated fan base for marketing purposes, it is important to consider their acting capabilities and give them opportunities to grow and prove themselves in different roles.

Sources:

– Hindustan Times (author: Syeda Eba Fatima)