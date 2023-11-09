Are Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift still friends?

In the world of celebrity friendships, it’s not uncommon for alliances to shift and change over time. One such friendship that has been the subject of speculation is that between supermodel Gigi Hadid and pop sensation Taylor Swift. Once inseparable, the two have seemingly drifted apart in recent years, leaving fans wondering if their bond is still intact.

Background:

Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift first became friends in 2014 and quickly became the epitome of #FriendshipGoals. They were often spotted together at red carpet events, fashion shows, and even vacationed together. Their friendship was further solidified when Gigi appeared in Taylor’s star-studded music video for “Bad Blood” in 2015.

The Drift:

However, as time went on, the public appearances and social media interactions between the two began to dwindle. Fans noticed that Gigi and Taylor were no longer seen together as frequently as before. Speculation grew, and rumors of a falling out started to circulate.

The Truth:

Despite the rumors, Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift have never publicly addressed any issues between them. While they may not be as visibly close as they once were, it’s important to remember that friendships evolve and change over time, especially in the fast-paced world of showbiz.

FAQ:

Q: When did Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift become friends?

A: They became friends in 2014.

Q: Did Gigi Hadid appear in one of Taylor Swift’s music videos?

A: Yes, Gigi Hadid appeared in Taylor Swift’s music video for “Bad Blood” in 2015.

Q: Have Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift addressed their rumored falling out?

A: No, they have not publicly addressed any issues between them.

In conclusion, while Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift may not be as visibly close as they once were, there is no concrete evidence to suggest that their friendship has completely dissolved. It’s possible that their busy schedules and different career paths have simply led them to spend less time together. Only time will tell if their friendship will reignite in the future, but for now, fans can only speculate and hope for a reunion between these two iconic figures.