Gen X: The Overlooked Generation in Marketing

A recent study WPP agency Wavemaker has revealed that despite 92% of Gen X using social media on a daily basis, only 5% of brands invest in influencer campaigns targeted at this cohort. The research aimed to understand why Gen X is often overlooked in marketing decisions on social media.

The study found that Gen X, which makes up 28% of TikTok users, is the fastest-growing generation on the popular short-form video platform. However, only 13% of Gen X respondents reported feeling represented in advertising, a significantly lower percentage compared to younger generations.

Gen X is an understudied age group, comprising 31% of the global population, yet only receiving 4% of industry research targeted at their cohort. Wavemaker’s global chief strategy and product officer, Stuart Bowden, expressed surprise at the lack of attention given to this audience, stating, “Perhaps it is a refusal to acknowledge our own aging or simply that we see ourselves at the center and different generations as ‘the other’, to be studied and understood.”

The research highlights distinct social media behaviors among Gen X, such as using platforms in less performative ways compared to millennials and Gen Z. Gen X users also value platforms that provide a sense of nostalgia and connection with older friends.

Additionally, Gen X’s social media usage is more scheduled and deliberate, with peak usage occurring in the early mornings and late evenings. The study emphasizes that Gen X consumers are “less promiscuous” than younger generations when it comes to purchasing habits, considering fewer brands and being more driven need.

To effectively market to Gen X, the study recommends employing Gen X creators on social media platforms. Gen X was found to respond significantly better to content featuring influencers of their own age, leading to higher relevance scores and an increased likelihood of engaging with the brand. Gen X creators also tend to write longer, more informative posts to appeal to their audience.

The study suggests that brands should also consider multi-channel campaigns to reach Gen X, as social media alone may not be enough to drive purchase intent. Building trust, listening to the audience’s needs, and being part of the conversation are key to community building and creating relevant content.

In conclusion, Gen X is a valuable but often overlooked generation in marketing. By understanding their unique social media behaviors, utilizing Gen X creators, and employing multi-channel campaigns, brands can effectively engage with this audience and build long-term brand loyalty.

