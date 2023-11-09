Are Francia and Selena still friends?

In the world of celebrity friendships, it’s not uncommon for relationships to ebb and flow. One such friendship that has captured the attention of fans and media alike is that of Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez. The two actresses have been close friends for years, but recent rumors have sparked speculation about the status of their friendship. So, are Francia and Selena still friends? Let’s dive into the details.

Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez first met over a decade ago and quickly formed a strong bond. They have been seen attending events together, supporting each other’s projects, and even sharing heartfelt messages on social media. Their friendship became even more significant when Francia made a life-changing decision to donate her kidney to Selena in 2017, as the singer was battling lupus.

However, in recent months, fans have noticed a decrease in public interactions between the two friends. This has led to speculation about a potential rift in their friendship. While neither Francia nor Selena have addressed the rumors directly, sources close to the pair have stated that they are still friends, but their busy schedules have made it difficult for them to spend as much time together as they used to.

FAQ:

Q: What does “rift” mean?

A: A “rift” refers to a disagreement or a break in a relationship, often resulting in a distance or separation between individuals.

Q: What is lupus?

A: Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation and damage to various parts of the body, including the skin, joints, and organs.

Q: Are Francia and Selena no longer friends?

A: While there have been rumors of a potential rift, sources close to the pair have stated that they are still friends, albeit with less public interaction due to their busy schedules.

In conclusion, while the public may have noticed a decrease in public interactions between Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez, sources close to the pair have assured that they are still friends. Like any friendship, their relationship may have evolved over time, but it appears that their bond remains intact. As fans, we can only hope to see more of their heartwarming moments together in the future.