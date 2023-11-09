Are Francia and Selena no longer friends?

In a surprising turn of events, rumors have been circulating that Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez, once inseparable best friends, may no longer be on friendly terms. The speculation has left fans wondering what could have caused the apparent rift between the two Hollywood stars.

Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez first met over a decade ago and quickly formed a deep bond. Their friendship became even more publicized when Raisa selflessly donated a kidney to Gomez in 2017, during Gomez’s battle with lupus. The act of kindness solidified their friendship and garnered immense admiration from fans worldwide.

However, recent social media activity has raised eyebrows and fueled speculation about the state of their friendship. Observant fans noticed that the two stars have unfollowed each other on various social media platforms, a move often seen as a sign of a strained relationship in the celebrity world.

While neither Raisa nor Gomez has publicly addressed the rumors, their actions have left fans puzzled and concerned. Many have taken to social media to express their disappointment and confusion, hoping for an explanation from the former best friends.

FAQ:

Q: What does “unfollow” mean?

A: “Unfollow” refers to the action of no longer subscribing to someone’s updates or posts on social media platforms. It indicates a deliberate decision to remove someone from one’s list of followed accounts.

Q: What is lupus?

A: Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that can affect various parts of the body, including the skin, joints, kidneys, heart, and brain. It occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues, leading to inflammation and damage.

As fans eagerly await any official statement from Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez, it is important to remember that celebrities, like anyone else, can experience changes in their friendships. While it is natural for relationships to evolve over time, the true nature of their current bond remains uncertain. Only time will tell if this rumored rift is a temporary disagreement or a more permanent shift in their friendship dynamic.