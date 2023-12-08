Are flares 60s or 70s?

Are Flares from the 60s or 70s?

Introduction

Flares, those iconic wide-legged trousers that became a symbol of the counterculture movement, have long been associated with the 1960s and 1970s. However, determining the exact decade when flares first emerged can be a subject of debate among fashion enthusiasts. Let’s delve into the history of flares and explore whether they belong to the swinging 60s or the groovy 70s.

The Rise of Flares

Flares, also known as bell-bottoms, gained popularity in the late 1960s and continued to be a fashion staple throughout the 1970s. These trousers were characterized their tight fit around the waist and thighs, gradually widening from the knees down. The exaggerated flare at the bottom allowed for a distinctive silhouette and a sense of freedom and rebellion.

Flares in the 60s

While flares were undoubtedly present in the 1960s, they were not as prevalent as they would become in the following decade. In the early 60s, fashion was still heavily influenced the slim-fitting styles of the 1950s. However, as the decade progressed, the counterculture movement gained momentum, and flares began to make their mark.

Flares in the 70s

The 1970s witnessed the peak of flare popularity. As the hippie movement flourished, flares became a symbol of nonconformity and individuality. They were embraced both men and women, and their exaggerated width reached its zenith during this era. The 70s were undeniably the golden age of flares, with disco culture further cementing their status as a fashion statement.

FAQ

Q: What is the counterculture movement?

A: The counterculture movement refers to a social and cultural phenomenon that emerged in the 1960s, characterized a rejection of mainstream values and a desire for social change. It encompassed various aspects of society, including fashion, music, and politics.

Q: What does “groovy” mean?

A: “Groovy” is a slang term that originated in the 1960s and became popular in the 1970s. It refers to something that is fashionable, cool, or excellent.

Conclusion

While flares did make an appearance in the 1960s, it was during the 1970s that they truly became an iconic fashion trend. The 60s laid the groundwork for their rise, but the 70s were undeniably the decade when flares reached their peak popularity. Whether you associate flares with the swinging 60s or the groovy 70s, there’s no denying their lasting impact on fashion and culture.