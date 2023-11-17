Are Eminem And Selena Gomez Friends?

In the world of music, friendships between artists often capture the attention of fans and media alike. One such rumored friendship is between two iconic musicians: Eminem and Selena Gomez. While both artists have achieved immense success in their respective genres, the question remains: are they actually friends?

The Rumors:

Rumors of a friendship between Eminem and Selena Gomez began circulating after the release of Gomez’s song “Bad Liar” in 2017. The track samples the bassline from Eminem’s hit song “The Way I Am,” leading some fans to speculate that the two artists had collaborated or were at least in contact.

The Truth:

Despite the rumors, there is no concrete evidence to suggest that Eminem and Selena Gomez are close friends. Both artists have never been seen together publicly, nor have they collaborated on any music projects. It is important to note that artists often admire and respect each other’s work without necessarily being friends.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Have Eminem and Selena Gomez ever collaborated on a song?

No, there has been no official collaboration between Eminem and Selena Gomez.

2. Have they been seen together in public?

There have been no documented instances of Eminem and Selena Gomez being seen together in public.

3. Do they follow each other on social media?

As of the time of writing, Eminem does not have any social media accounts. Selena Gomez, on the other hand, does have social media accounts but does not follow Eminem.

Conclusion:

While fans may speculate about the friendship between Eminem and Selena Gomez, there is no concrete evidence to support the claim that they are close friends. It is important to remember that artists can appreciate each other’s work without necessarily having a personal relationship. Until there is official confirmation or public sightings, the question of their friendship remains unanswered.