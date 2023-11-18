Are Ellen Degeneres And Portia Still Married?

In recent months, rumors have been swirling about the status of the marriage between beloved talk show host Ellen Degeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi. Speculation and gossip have fueled the rumor mill, leaving fans wondering if the couple is still happily together. Let’s delve into the facts and separate truth from fiction.

First and foremost, it is important to clarify that as of the time of writing, Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi are indeed still married. The couple tied the knot in August 2008 and have been together for over a decade. However, like any high-profile relationship, their marriage has not been immune to scrutiny and tabloid speculation.

FAQ:

Q: What sparked the rumors?

A: The rumors surrounding Ellen and Portia’s marriage began circulating after some tabloid publications published articles suggesting that the couple was on the verge of a split. These reports were largely based on anonymous sources and unsubstantiated claims.

Q: Have Ellen or Portia addressed the rumors?

A: Both Ellen and Portia have chosen to keep their personal lives private and have not directly addressed the rumors. However, they have been seen together in public and have shared affectionate posts on social media, indicating that their relationship is still going strong.

Q: Why are people so interested in their marriage?

A: Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi are both well-known figures in the entertainment industry, and their relationship has been seen as a symbol of love and acceptance. Their marriage has been celebrated many as a milestone for LGBTQ+ rights, which has garnered significant attention from the public.

In conclusion, despite the rumors and speculation, Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi are still happily married. It is important to remember that celebrities, like anyone else, deserve privacy and should not be subjected to baseless rumors. Let us celebrate their love and respect their personal lives, just as we would with any other couple.