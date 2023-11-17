Are Drake And Kanye Friends?

In the world of hip-hop, friendships and rivalries often dominate the headlines. One such relationship that has been the subject of much speculation and debate is the dynamic between two of the genre’s biggest stars: Drake and Kanye West. While their relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs, it is safe to say that these two artists have a complicated history.

The Early Days:

Drake and Kanye first crossed paths in 2009 when Drake was just beginning to make a name for himself in the music industry. At the time, Kanye was already an established artist and took Drake under his wing, offering guidance and support. The two collaborated on several tracks, including the hit single “Forever,” which also featured Lil Wayne and Eminem.

The Rivalry Begins:

As both Drake and Kanye’s careers continued to soar, tensions between the two began to rise. Rumors of a rivalry started circulating, fueled subliminal disses in their songs and public statements. The most notable incident occurred in 2016 when Kanye released the track “Famous,” which included derogatory lyrics about Drake. This sparked a series of back-and-forth jabs between the two, both on social media and in their music.

Attempts at Reconciliation:

Despite their public feuds, Drake and Kanye have made attempts to reconcile their differences. In 2018, Drake joined Kanye on stage during his “Saint Pablo” tour, hinting at a possible truce. However, their relationship remained rocky, with Drake later admitting that he felt betrayed Kanye’s involvement in a highly publicized feud with rapper Pusha T, who released a diss track targeting Drake.

The Current Status:

As of now, it is unclear whether Drake and Kanye have fully mended their friendship. While they have not publicly engaged in any recent feuds, they have also not been seen collaborating or publicly supporting each other’s work. It seems that their relationship remains complicated and perhaps even strained.

FAQ:

Q: What is a diss track?

A: A diss track is a song created one artist to insult or criticize another artist.

Q: Who is Pusha T?

A: Pusha T is a rapper and former member of the hip-hop duo Clipse. He gained notoriety for his feud with Drake, which included the release of a diss track targeting the Canadian rapper.

In conclusion, the friendship between Drake and Kanye has been a rollercoaster ride, filled with moments of collaboration, rivalry, and attempted reconciliation. While their current status remains uncertain, one thing is for sure: the world will be eagerly watching to see if these two influential artists can put their differences aside and once again create music together.