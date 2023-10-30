Introducing Spectrum SportsNet+: A Game-Changing Streaming Service for Lakers Fans

Spectrum SportsNet and the Los Angeles Lakers have recently joined forces to unveil an exciting development in the world of sports streaming. With the launch of Spectrum SportsNet+, Lakers fans can now enjoy an enhanced viewing experience and access exclusive content like never before. This direct-to-consumer streaming subscription service caters to customers residing within the Lakers’ local broadcast territory, including Southern California, Hawaii, and parts of Southern Nevada.

For a monthly fee of $19.99 or a season pass priced at $179.99, fans can purchase Spectrum SportsNet+. This streaming service grants them access to live Lakers games and the network’s extensive programming. By offering a variety of packages, Spectrum SportsNet+ aims to provide fans with more flexibility and options, revolutionizing the way regional sports networks are consumed in this new era of sports viewing.

With Spectrum SportsNet+, Lakers enthusiasts can now choose to watch games and additional content on a device of their choice, such as iPhone, iPad, Roku, Android mobile, Android TV, Amazon Fire, Hisense, PlayStation, or Xbox. The streaming service can be accessed through the NBA’s app and official website, allowing fans to enjoy their favorite team’s games on an à la carte basis, without needing a traditional cable subscription.

While Spectrum SportsNet+ currently focuses on Lakers games, there is speculation that the service may expand its offerings in the future. Dodgers fans may have reason to be optimistic, as Spectrum could potentially explore a similar streaming service dedicated to the Dodgers the 2024 season. This would provide baseball enthusiasts with the same convenience and flexibility that Lakers fans now enjoy.

In conclusion, Spectrum SportsNet+ is a game-changing streaming service that aims to enhance the viewing experience for Lakers fans. With its direct-to-consumer approach and various subscription options, this service is poised to transform the way regional sports networks operate. Stay tuned for potential developments in the streaming landscape, as the world of sports viewing continues to evolve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I watch Dodgers games on Spectrum SportsNet+?

No, Spectrum SportsNet+ currently only covers Lakers games. However, there is a possibility that Spectrum may introduce a similar streaming service for Dodgers games in the future, potentially the 2024 season.

2. How can I access SportsNet LA, which covers in-depth Dodgers coverage?

SportsNet LA, the sister network of Spectrum SportsNet, is available to subscribers of Charter Spectrum, AT&T TV, DirecTV, U-verse TV, and AT&T TV NOW. The channel number may vary depending on your cable or satellite provider.

3. How can I access Spectrum SportsNet+?

Spectrum SportsNet+ can be accessed through a wide range of devices, including iPhone, iPad, Roku, Android mobile, Android TV, Amazon Fire, Hisense, PlayStation, and Xbox. Simply download the NBA’s app or visit their official website to start streaming Lakers games and exclusive programming.

4. How much does Spectrum SportsNet+ cost?

Spectrum SportsNet+ offers two pricing options: a monthly subscription for $19.99 or a season pass priced at $179.99. Choose the option that suits your viewing preferences and enjoy the ultimate Lakers streaming experience.

5. Can existing Spectrum, DIRECTV, and Cox customers watch Spectrum SportsNet+?

Yes, existing Spectrum, DIRECTV, and Cox customers who already have access to Spectrum SportsNet programming can continue watching Lakers games via the Spectrum SportsNet app at no additional cost. With authenticated access to the streaming service, these customers can enjoy the games and content with their existing subscriptions.